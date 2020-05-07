NC's COVID-19 cases remain under 30, WC has 3,760
The latest figures released by the Department of Health on Wednesday night show there are 7,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Five more people have succumbed to the coronavirus in South Africa, bringing the national death toll to 153.
“Two deaths are from the Western Cape, one from Limpopo Province and two from KwaZulu-Natal.”
However, on a promising note, the department said over 3,000 patients had recovered.
“A total of 279,379 tests have been conducted to date with 11,315 tests done in the past 24 hours.”
The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the virus here on home soil with 3,760 infections followed by Gauteng with 1,720.
The province with the lowest number of infections is the Northern Cape at 26.
#COVID__19 Statistics in South Africa as at 06 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/owRIJAwtMr— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 6, 2020
