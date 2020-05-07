More than 500,000 people have returned to Gauteng: Makhura
Premier David Makhura said roadblocks carried out at various provincial borders during the once-off travel period allowed for rapid testing to be conducted on commuters and motorists.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said at least 500,000 residents had returned to the province during the inter-provincial travel phase.
Premier David Makhura said that roadblocks carried out at various provincial borders during the once-off travel period allowed for rapid testing to be conducted on commuters and motorists.
The provincial command council gave an update on the latest efforts to curb and contain the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Makhura said at least 90,000 people have been tested over the seven-day grace period.
“More than half a million people moved into Gauteng. In those roadblocks, there was lots of screening done, including tests that were done. It gave us a sense of how many cases of people who need to be under investigation are we picking up.”
Meanwhile, Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said the inter-provincial period, which permits movement between provinces, metros and districts is expected to end at midnight on Thursday.
With taxi operators and passengers expected to adhere to full lockdown regulations: “Taxi owners and taxi drivers must ensure that their cars must not be overloaded. The taxis must be filled up to 70% and you have every right to tell a passenger if they are not wearing a mask, you are obliged to tell them to comply.”
