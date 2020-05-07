Makhura: COVID-19's exposed need to strengthen Gauteng healthcare
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that the province would be bolstering healthcare across the province by expanding infrastructure, medical equipment and more health professionals.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province's response to COVID-19 has exposed the need to strengthen the public healthcare system.
He was giving an update on the provincial command council's progress in curbing the spread of the highly infectious disease.
Makhura said that the province would be bolstering healthcare across the province by expanding infrastructure, medical equipment and more health professionals.
Makhura said that the number of hospitalised patients across the province remained low, with a total of 70 COVID-19 patients admitted at various provincial hospitals.
However, Makhura said that the growing fatalities had raised concern about the province’s readiness as the country prepared for a peak of infections.
Makura said that various hospitals had been modified to act as COVID-19 standalone facilities with over 1,600 beds secured: “We are fixing our current healthcare system. It’s what we must pay attention to. Yes, we will need field hospital infrastructure but the main focus in Gauteng is that we must expand existing infrastructure.”
Responding to the global challenge of personal protective gear, Makuhra said over 10.4 million units of personal protective equipment would be given to health workers.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Anxious, stressed South Africans really battling under lockdown, says Sadag
-
Labour Court reserves judgment on unions' bid to halt SAA retrenchments
-
CARTOON: SAA in ICU
-
Basic Education Dept urges all schools to refrain from opening prematurely
-
56 people travelling from WC to EC test positive for COVID-19
-
Diabetic patients make up a third of WC COVID-19 fatalities - data
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.