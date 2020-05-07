View all in Latest
Makhura: COVID-19's exposed need to strengthen Gauteng healthcare

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that the province would be bolstering healthcare across the province by expanding infrastructure, medical equipment and more health professionals.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the provincial executive council on 31 March 2020 rolled out massive community screenings and testing programmes in Alexandra township to screen residents for coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the provincial executive council on 31 March 2020 rolled out massive community screenings and testing programmes in Alexandra township to screen residents for coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province's response to COVID-19 has exposed the need to strengthen the public healthcare system.

He was giving an update on the provincial command council's progress in curbing the spread of the highly infectious disease.

Makhura said that the province would be bolstering healthcare across the province by expanding infrastructure, medical equipment and more health professionals.

Makhura said that the number of hospitalised patients across the province remained low, with a total of 70 COVID-19 patients admitted at various provincial hospitals.

However, Makhura said that the growing fatalities had raised concern about the province’s readiness as the country prepared for a peak of infections.

Makura said that various hospitals had been modified to act as COVID-19 standalone facilities with over 1,600 beds secured: “We are fixing our current healthcare system. It’s what we must pay attention to. Yes, we will need field hospital infrastructure but the main focus in Gauteng is that we must expand existing infrastructure.”

Responding to the global challenge of personal protective gear, Makuhra said over 10.4 million units of personal protective equipment would be given to health workers.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

