Maile: Gauteng govt heading to ConCourt on Tshwane council matter
The Gauteng government has announced it will approach the Constitutional Court to challenge the Pretoria High Court ruling which overturned MEC Lebogang Maile's decision to dissolve the Tshwane council.
Last month, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced the dissolution of council, claiming that the metro had failed to provide services.
Judge President Dunstan Mtambo declared that the decision as unlawful and set it aside, accusing the provincial government of interference in the affairs of the metro.
An administrator has since been appointed and fresh elections were meant to take place in less than three months.
Maile said that they wanted finality on the issue: "We can't be spending time in the court, so if it goes to the ConCourt and they decide, there is no other court, the matter is final and we proceed. We're also seeking clarity ourselves. I think this is also important."
