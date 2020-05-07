View all in Latest
Lesufi warns officials of consequences of not distributing food parcels to needy

There have been complaints that the relief parcels are not reaching the beneficiaries, with councillors distributing the parcels to friends and families.

Gauteng acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi on 15 April 2020 received over 10,000 food parcels and other supplies from social partners to help those in need during the lockdown. The supplies will be stored at the central warehouse and Johannesburg Food Bank. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
32 minutes ago

KRUGERSDORP - The Gauteng government said that it had so far distributed more than 83,000 food parcels across the province.

The announced was made by acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi after he received 2,000 food parcels from the Sibanye-Stillwater Mine in Krugersdorp.

This is as part of the COVID-19 relief efforts by the social development department as the country was fighting the virus.

Lesufi said they were working around the clock to ensure that food parcels were distributed as quickly as possible.

“We must not have the food bank storing food but we must take food to our people.”

There have been complaints that the relief parcels are not reaching the beneficiaries, with councillors distributing the parcels to friends and families.

Lesufi has warned against this: “If you do the opposite of giving food to the needy and you decide to park it in your garage or car, we will unleash the full might of the law on you.”

Sibanye-Stillwater has contributedR4.5 billion worth of food parcels across the country.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

Comments

