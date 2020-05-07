Lesufi warns officials of consequences of not distributing food parcels to needy
There have been complaints that the relief parcels are not reaching the beneficiaries, with councillors distributing the parcels to friends and families.
KRUGERSDORP - The Gauteng government said that it had so far distributed more than 83,000 food parcels across the province.
The announced was made by acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi after he received 2,000 food parcels from the Sibanye-Stillwater Mine in Krugersdorp.
This is as part of the COVID-19 relief efforts by the social development department as the country was fighting the virus.
Lesufi said they were working around the clock to ensure that food parcels were distributed as quickly as possible.
“We must not have the food bank storing food but we must take food to our people.”
There have been complaints that the relief parcels are not reaching the beneficiaries, with councillors distributing the parcels to friends and families.
Lesufi has warned against this: “If you do the opposite of giving food to the needy and you decide to park it in your garage or car, we will unleash the full might of the law on you.”
Sibanye-Stillwater has contributedR4.5 billion worth of food parcels across the country.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Makhura: COVID-19's exposed need to strengthen Gauteng healthcare
-
Anxious, stressed South Africans really battling under lockdown, says Sadag
-
Labour Court reserves judgment on unions' bid to halt SAA retrenchments
-
CARTOON: SAA in ICU
-
Basic Education Dept urges all schools to refrain from opening prematurely
-
56 people travelling from WC to EC test positive for COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.