Lesotho's ruling party to form new goverment to oust embattled PM

The All Basotho Convention Party (ABC) joined hands with the Democratic Congress (DC) party and started the process shortly after Thabane reiterated his intention to retire by the end of July.

MASERU - Lesotho's ruling party on Thursday told parliament it was quitting a coalition government and forming a new one with an opposition party, a move likely to lead to the ousting of embattled Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.

The All Basotho Convention Party (ABC) joined hands with the Democratic Congress (DC) party and started the process shortly after Thabane reiterated his intention to retire by the end of July.

Ruling party officials and opposition groups have piled pressure on Thabane to leave office earlier over allegations he had a hand in the 2017 murder of his estranged wife - a case that has gripped the tiny southern African nation.



"A letter informing the speaker of the national assembly that we are no longer part of government was handed over to the speaker today," ABC spokesperson Montoeli Masoetsa told AFP.

"We expect him to read the letter tomorrow," he added. After that parliament will relay the information to the Council of State, which advises Lesotho's King Letsie III.

The Council of State is then legally obliged to ask the king to appoint a new prime minister - choosing a member of parliament backed by the majority of MPs.

Earlier on Thursday, the 80-year old Thabane repeated his intention to retire by the end of July this year on the grounds of "old age".

"I wish to once again reaffirm my decision to retire as prime minister," Thabane said in an address to the nation, without setting a clear date.

"I have always been consistent that it is my wish to retire from office by the 31st of July, 2020, or earlier... if all the necessary conditions for my retirement are put in place," he added.

The prime minister said the decision was "voluntary" as he was "no longer as energetic" due to his age.

NOT A 'DIGNIFIED' EXIT

Thabane and his previous wife Lipolelo Thabane, 58, were going through a bitter divorce when she was gunned down outside her home in the capital Maseru, just two days before her husband's inauguration in June 2017.

Police have since found Thabane's mobile number in communications records from the crime scene - prompting rivals within the ABC to demand his immediate resignation.

Last week, the ABC rejected a demand for immunity from prosecution after Thabane steps down.

The prime minister's current wife Maesaiah Thabane, whom he married two months after Lipolelo's death, is deemed a co-conspirator in the murder case.

She has already been charged with murder and is out on bail.

Thabane suspended parliament for three months in March after the lower house barred him from calling fresh elections if he lost a no-confidence vote.

But that suspension has been overturned by the constitutional court, stifling his attempts to remain in power.

Without snap elections, the new ABC-led government will be formed in parliament.

"His speech was the same old story," said DC deputy leader Motlalentoa Letsosa.

"(Thabane) is denying himself and opportunity to leave office in a dignified manner."