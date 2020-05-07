Lesotho PM Thabane says he’s a step closer to retirement

Tom Thabane said his planned exit, which was due to kick-in at the end of July, would soon be concluded.

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane has confirmed that a constitutional amendment that provides for his retirement has been gazetted, but it was still not clear when he is going.

Thabane has changed his planned deadline for his retirement from the end of July to the end of May

The embattled prime minister and his third wife Maesiah are facing murder charges for the killing of his second wife Lipolelo in 2017.

Recently, he has faced criticism for attempting to remove the police commissioner and has been chastising the courts for ruling against him and deploying the army to presumably keep the police and the courts in line.

In his previous announcements, Thabane had said he would step down by the end of July or earlier.

“You will recall that I’ve always been consistent that it is my wish to retire from office by 31 May 2020 or an earlier date, 29 May 2020, if all the necessary conditions for retirement are put in place,” Thabane said.

But on Thursday, he said: “Allow me to announce today that one significant step leading to my retirement has been complemented with the ninth amendment of the Constitution,” he added.

Thabane said it must be remembered that he was stepping down voluntarily.

“Due to my age, I’m no longer as energetic as I used to be. I took the decision to retire from office voluntarily despite the fact that my constitutional term is due to end in 2022.”

He said he was still committed to retire by the end of July but if processes were concluded, he would step down by the end of May.

In reality, however, the constitutional amendment gazetted on Thursday means Parliament can now force him out with a motion of no confidence in a matter of days if he doesn’t go.

And this is perhaps the reason for his olive branch.

“I plead with you not to distort my voluntary decision to retire for political gain, in fact, it is not your hatred for me as a person that will transform Lesotho’s political social and economic trajectory but it is your selfless acts of kindness that will usher in an era of true freedom and prosperity for Lesotho.”

He appealed to political leaders not to use his retirement to destabilise the country.