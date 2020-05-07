Labour Court reserves judgment on unions' bid to halt SAA retrenchments
Business rescue practitioners gave all workers at SAA until next week to accept severance packages.
JOHANNESBURG - Judgment has been reserved in the Labour Court in the case brought by worker unions Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association against embattled South African Airlines (SAA).
The unions are attempting to stop retrenchments at the airline.
They want the court to declare the retrenchment notices sent to employees as unlawful because the plan to rescue the airline has not been seen by unions.
Numsa's spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: "We are saying that the process that the BRPs are currently engaging in right now is unlawful. Since they've been appointed they've done absolutely nothing. Everything they've advanced has been based on mass retrenchment. One of the most devastating decisions they took was the decision on 4 February to cancel routes."
