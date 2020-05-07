View all in Latest
Khayelitsha youth forum slams WC health dept for inadequate COVID-19 measures

The Khayelitsha Youth Development Forum on Wednesday said it wanted the Site B Day Hospital and the Nonqubela Clinic to temporarily close after staff members tested positive.

Picture: 123rf.
Picture: 123rf.
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Some Khayelitsha residents have slammed the Western Cape Department of Health for inadequate COVID-19 measures at two health facilities.

The Khayelitsha Youth Development Forum on Wednesday said it wanted the Site B Day Hospital and the Nonqubela Clinic to temporarily close after staff members tested positive.

Khayelitsha has 478 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The forum said one of its main concerns was that a section of the Site B hospital, an isolation room for COVID-19 patients, was not being disinfected frequently.

The forum’s Olwethu Tetyana also said it was worrying that there was almost no social distancing at the entrance where people queued daily.

He claimed two health workers tested positive at the facility, yet they did not have adequate personal protective equipment.

“At this point, we said we are proposing the temporary closure of the hospital and the clinic, they must be disinfected,” Tetyana said.

And at the Nonqubela Clinic, Tetyana said five staff members tested positive.

“If anybody wants to argue why are we saying that Site B is a contaminated facility for COVID-19 ... it is the epicentre of the entire Khayelitsha,” he said.

The department confirmed it had received the complaints from the forum but responded by saying appropriate PPEs were provided for staff members and both facilities were disinfected.

The department would not confirm the exact numbers of infected staff members.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 7 May 2020 AM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

