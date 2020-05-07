Khayelitsha youth forum slams WC health dept for inadequate COVID-19 measures
The Khayelitsha Youth Development Forum on Wednesday said it wanted the Site B Day Hospital and the Nonqubela Clinic to temporarily close after staff members tested positive.
CAPE TOWN - Some Khayelitsha residents have slammed the Western Cape Department of Health for inadequate COVID-19 measures at two health facilities.
The Khayelitsha Youth Development Forum on Wednesday said it wanted the Site B Day Hospital and the Nonqubela Clinic to temporarily close after staff members tested positive.
Khayelitsha has 478 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The forum said one of its main concerns was that a section of the Site B hospital, an isolation room for COVID-19 patients, was not being disinfected frequently.
The forum’s Olwethu Tetyana also said it was worrying that there was almost no social distancing at the entrance where people queued daily.
He claimed two health workers tested positive at the facility, yet they did not have adequate personal protective equipment.
“At this point, we said we are proposing the temporary closure of the hospital and the clinic, they must be disinfected,” Tetyana said.
And at the Nonqubela Clinic, Tetyana said five staff members tested positive.
“If anybody wants to argue why are we saying that Site B is a contaminated facility for COVID-19 ... it is the epicentre of the entire Khayelitsha,” he said.
The department confirmed it had received the complaints from the forum but responded by saying appropriate PPEs were provided for staff members and both facilities were disinfected.
The department would not confirm the exact numbers of infected staff members.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 7 May 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
NW health facility closes after nurse tests positive for COVID-19
-
Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari tests positive for COVID-19
-
Cigarette ban, court dates behind riot at EC’s St Albans Prison
-
DA’s Tshwane mayoral candidate outlines plans for governing metro
-
Student organisations call for re-opening of campus residences for e-learning
-
Rand dips as risk sentiment dampened by China troubles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.