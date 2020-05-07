Is lengana the cure? Healers association back Madagascar for COVID-19 ‘cure’

Nthuseng Makhelemele (78), from Villiers in the Free State, said she had been a sangoma since 1967 and lengana (Artemisia) in her Sesotho language was one of her most trusted medicines.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Healers Association (ANHA) on Wednesday said it was eagerly awaiting the outcome of an African Union study of the Madagascar COVID-19 tonic named Covid-Organics.

The ANHA has congratulated Madagascar for trusting its indigenous medicine, saying it was disappointed when South Africa turned down its suggestion to research and use the herb.

Healers said the herb - known as lengana in Sesotho and Setswana or umhlonyane in isiZulu - was one of the most trusted and safest remedies for respiratory infections, even for babies.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Tuesday said it was studying the scientific data and efficacy of Covid-Organics.

The ANHA’s Zukiswa Mvoko said the association was paying close attention to the study.

“They are now having this done. Most of us in South Africa when this thing started, we did mention umhlonyane [Artemisia]. A month later Madagascar is all over the news and this was never taken into consideration by our own government,” she said.

“When you or your baby have a cold and you drink lengana [Artemisia] you recover. I have never heard of it being unsafe – even pregnant mothers can drink it – in all these years, no one has died from lengana in my care,” she said.

The ANHA said South Africa would have to listen to its own healers if the tonic gets the green light.

