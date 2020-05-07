In numbers: How COVID-19 is affecting correctional service facilities
Across the country, 60 inmates have recovered while two inmates at an East London facility died after testing positive for COVID-19.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Correctional Services on Wednesday said there had been a significant increase in coronavirus recoveries.
The department believes the recoveries were a clear indication that its COVID-19 Disaster Management Response Strategy was working.
In order to curb the spread of the virus, confirmed cases were identified quickly and inmates who test positive were isolated.
Most cases were in Eastern Cape jails. Sixty-five inmates and 35 officials had tested positive for COVID-19, while 58 people recovered in the province.
The two inmates who died at the East London facility had other medical conditions.
There were 52 coronavirus cases in jails in the Western Cape and one death was being investigated.
In Gauteng, three officials and eight inmates were infected, while Limpopo had recorded two cases.
There were now 165 COVID-19 infections in jails across the country.
