HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Moms and Cats: A Love Story

OPINION

The kinship of women and cats goes back a long way and historically, one of the most famous feline-female connections can be traced to the Egyptian goddess, Bastet. She was originally known as a fierce lioness warrior goddess of the sun. Bastet was worshiped all through the ancient Egyptian territories and later, historians cite that she was changed into the cat goddess, which we’re more familiar with today. Post transformation, Bastet became the protector of lower Egypt, a defender of both the king and the sun god, Ra.

Scholars also say that Bastet is associated with Mau - the divine cat - as well as the goddess Mafdet who was the first feline deity in Egyptian history. Another goddess who took the form of a feline defender was Sekhmet and both she and Bastet were responsible for avenging the wronged and protecting of the innocent.

If you’re familiar with artistic depictions of those ancient times, you will have seen Bastet illustrated with a litter of cats surrounding her or more popularly, rendered as a sitting cat gazing ahead. When Bastet’s temple was excavated in 1887 and 1889, more than 300,000 mummified cats were found because over time, they were gifted to the goddess as a sign of respect.

Cats were seen as deities in their own right as well. They were prized because they protected crops from unwanted animals and kept homes free of rodents and other unwelcome pests. But more than that, they provided their owners with their company - unabashed, endearing, maintenance-free company.

If you wondering why I’ve begun to scratch the surface of the significance of cats in history and, more importantly, their bond with women, it’s because I’ve been witness to the sudden and very sincere bond my recently widowed mother has developed with our own cat, Sam. Their over-night bond made me wonder whether this magical relationship was a portal into the ever-popular love between older women and cats.

I often find myself staring in utter shock at their interactions and to be fair, even a little bit jealous. He seems to be much nicer to her than he is to both Bec and I. It’s like they share some weird secret of the ages that only they can relate to without saying a word and that the rest of us idiots will never quite understand.

I am also stunned at this sudden love my mom has for my feline friend because when she visited me in Cape Town at the end of last year, she kept her distance and outside of the occasional comment to me about his eating or sleeping habits, she had almost nothing to say to or about him.

His presence in our flat was as significant to her as an old unused jug that hides in the back, dark corner of a cupboard. There, but not there.

I was also instructed to sleep in the second bedroom and keep him there with me for most of the time. When he roamed around the day, it was because she wasn’t there and even then, our main bedroom door where she slept had to remain shut so that he didn’t enter.

But here we are in the year of lockdown and pandemic, where find ourselves hiding out in her little Clubview house with Sam. We had to bring him with, and while she was warm to the suggestion of his visit, she was firm on the physical boundaries he was never allowed to transgress.

But just a day or so later she hummed around the house chatting to him, she calls him “poppetjie” or “my baby”. She asks him how he is and what he’s doing and where he’s going. She gives him stuffed toys she has lying around the house which were once reserved for my four-year-old nephew.

She doesn’t mind if he drags old oak tree leaves, crunchy from the morning frost, into her pristine house and scratches at them on her Persian carpets, leaving leaf crumbs littered across the floor for the rest of the day; and in the afternoons when the sun is warm on her lush blanket that was gifted to her by us one Mother’s Day, she sweetly invites him to take a nap and cuddle up in the woolly comfort, which he does. And when he does, she stops whatever she is doing to roll the blind down just enough to stop the sun from squinting his eyes, but not enough to stop from keeping his furry coat roasty-toasty.

Because my dad has just passed away, the house is filled with more regular prayer than usual. My mom is a very religious woman and believes in uttering a certain prayer a certain amount of times, and reading the Quran front to back as many times as she can in dedication to our deceased father, as well as a host of other traditionally subscribed forms of worship. She has never once been welcome to the idea of being disturbed. Respect of time and space and silence has always been the order of the day when she prostates on the mat, or has her whispers buried in recitation; but on more than one occasion now, she has paused her prayer in a hurry to cover him with a blanket after she assumes he is cold and uncomfortable out the corner of her eye. “Shame, he is so cute and sweet. He just needs to be warm shame. It’s so cold,” is her standard response when I stare stunted at her newly evolved behaviour.

Because of lockdown, her toddler nephew can’t visit anymore but because she is so chuffed with her new ‘grandson’, she now resorts to Face-Timing my nephew with Sam in tow and in full view, bragging about him at measured interjections.

The other day while we sat around the fire in silence, she stared at him lovingly and then she burst out with a confession: “I am going to miss him more than I’ll miss you guys when you leave”. “Wow,” is all we could sigh. I mean, the little guy does nothing, but I guess it’s like the old historical adage says: He provides her with maintenance-free company and some kind of unconditional love she needs during this time and, well, it is a beautiful thing.

She expects nothing from him and receives everything – which is something many a scientific report has proven. That is: Older women are more likely to ask felines for permission to touch them or have them as company. They are not imposing forces like we younger folk are. I myself am predisposed to use my size and physical strength to power Sam into cuddle or a squeeze out. He never gives me what I ask for and perhaps, that’s the difference of it all. He is wise to her wisdom of never asking anything of him, and so he gives his all in return and vice versa.

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of 'Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa'. Follow her on Twitter.