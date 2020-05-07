Govt amends transport regulations for level 4 lockdown
In the rules gazetted on Monday, cars were allowed on the roads until 9 pm to complete a trip but on Wednesday, the Department of Transport changed the cut off time to 7 pm.
JOHANNESBURG - Government has changed the regulations governing the movement of cars during level 4 lockdown.
In the rules gazetted on Monday, cars were allowed on the roads until 9 pm to complete a trip but on Wednesday, the Department of Transport changed the cut off time to 7 pm.
Government has not given a reason for the stricter curfew.
The amended rules also stipulate that only vehicles transporting essential workers were allowed outside these times provided they have the necessary permits and have arranged this with their employers.
The regulations published on Monday allowed motorists to be on the roads until 8 pm with a grace period of an hour to complete their trips.
The other rules remain the same with motorists and passengers obligated to wear masks during their journeys.
These rules are in place for the duration of level 4 lockdown.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
WC govt more than doubles its stock of PPEs for health workers
-
Less chances of load shedding during winter, says Eskom’s De Ruyter
-
Gordhan to meet with SAA’s BRPs within 48 hours amid increasing tensions
-
NC's COVID-19 cases remain under 30, WC has 3,760
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 06 May 2020
-
Alex, Sandton most affected by COVID-19, says Gauteng Health Dept
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.