View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

Govt amends transport regulations for level 4 lockdown

In the rules gazetted on Monday, cars were allowed on the roads until 9 pm to complete a trip but on Wednesday, the Department of Transport changed the cut off time to 7 pm.

FILE: Police and traffic officials at a roadblock during the SA lockdown, which is in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
FILE: Police and traffic officials at a roadblock during the SA lockdown, which is in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Government has changed the regulations governing the movement of cars during level 4 lockdown.

In the rules gazetted on Monday, cars were allowed on the roads until 9 pm to complete a trip but on Wednesday, the Department of Transport changed the cut off time to 7 pm.

Government has not given a reason for the stricter curfew.

The amended rules also stipulate that only vehicles transporting essential workers were allowed outside these times provided they have the necessary permits and have arranged this with their employers.

The regulations published on Monday allowed motorists to be on the roads until 8 pm with a grace period of an hour to complete their trips.

The other rules remain the same with motorists and passengers obligated to wear masks during their journeys.

These rules are in place for the duration of level 4 lockdown.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA