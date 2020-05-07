Govt amends transport regulations for level 4 lockdown

In the rules gazetted on Monday, cars were allowed on the roads until 9 pm to complete a trip but on Wednesday, the Department of Transport changed the cut off time to 7 pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has changed the regulations governing the movement of cars during level 4 lockdown.

In the rules gazetted on Monday, cars were allowed on the roads until 9 pm to complete a trip but on Wednesday, the Department of Transport changed the cut off time to 7 pm.

Government has not given a reason for the stricter curfew.

The amended rules also stipulate that only vehicles transporting essential workers were allowed outside these times provided they have the necessary permits and have arranged this with their employers.

The regulations published on Monday allowed motorists to be on the roads until 8 pm with a grace period of an hour to complete their trips.

The other rules remain the same with motorists and passengers obligated to wear masks during their journeys.

These rules are in place for the duration of level 4 lockdown.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.