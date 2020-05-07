Down the hatch: Lockdown rules may force SAB to destroy 130m litres of beer

SAB's Zoleka Lisa said that only a limited amount of alcohol may be stored at the facility.

CAPE TOWN - South African Breweries (SAB) said that if it was unable to transport its inventory within the next few days, it would be forced to destroy over 130 million litres of beer.

Under lockdown, the transportation of alcohol is strictly prohibited.

The brewery has not initiated any new brewing since the start of lockdown. They have been fermenting and bottling alcohol as part of the wind-down in operations.

"Roughly 400 million bottles of beer are sitting in our beer tanks across the country. As SAB, we're not permitted to package and transport this beer to our storage depots across the country in the next few days, we will, unfortunately, be forced to discard this inventory."