Down the hatch: Lockdown rules may force SAB to destroy 130m litres of beer
SAB's Zoleka Lisa said that only a limited amount of alcohol may be stored at the facility.
CAPE TOWN - South African Breweries (SAB) said that if it was unable to transport its inventory within the next few days, it would be forced to destroy over 130 million litres of beer.
Under lockdown, the transportation of alcohol is strictly prohibited.
The brewery has not initiated any new brewing since the start of lockdown. They have been fermenting and bottling alcohol as part of the wind-down in operations.
SAB's Zoleka Lisa said that only a limited amount of alcohol may be stored at the facility.
"Roughly 400 million bottles of beer are sitting in our beer tanks across the country. As SAB, we're not permitted to package and transport this beer to our storage depots across the country in the next few days, we will, unfortunately, be forced to discard this inventory."
Timeline
More in Local
-
Expats stuck in SA appeal to Ramaphosa for help to return to Saudi Arabia
-
Energy Dept to start work on nuclear build programme roadmap soon, MPs told
-
NW health facility shuts down after nurse tests positive for COVID-19
-
CT NGO appeals to public for donations for child abuse victims
-
WC Human Settlements Dept given go-ahead to resume construction projects
-
Nehawu worried about spike in COVID-19 cases among health workers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.