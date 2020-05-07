Diabetic patients make up a third of WC COVID-19 fatalities - data
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gave an update on the Western Cape's health response to curbing the spread of the disease.
CAPE TOWN - An analysis of COVID-19 deaths in the Western Cape showed that diabetic patients made up 34% of fatalities recorded in the province.
Via a Facebook Digital conference, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gave an update on the Western Cape's health response to curbing the spread of the disease.
Seventy-three people in the province died of COVID-19 with 3,760 infections recorded.
HIV/AIDS makes up 13% of fatalities, hypertension 31% and those with cardiac conditions 8%.
Winde said that the data was compiled by public health specialists and academia.
"I can also say that 41% had no comorbidities, maybe that's also where age came in and that's where the analysis also breaks it down to age and really it is an interesting piece of work but it also shows us that we are on track. It also shows us where our risks are and who those people are in our society who are at risk."
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 7 May 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
