DA’s Tshwane mayoral candidate outlines plans for governing metro

Randall Williams said he had prepared a special response ready for the City of Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) candidate for mayor in Tshwane Randall Williams has presented his vision for governing the metro including a COVID-19 plan to contain the spread of the virus.

A virtual council sitting was expected to be held on Saturday where elections would be held.

This after the Pretoria High Court overturned the decision by Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile to place the city under administration.

That decision allowed councillors to return to work, but a mayor and city manager had to be elected.

“Through a stringent COVID-19 plan in place, we will demonstrate leadership in containing the spread of COVID-19, prioritise health and social development, and source relevant protective equipment training,” he said.

