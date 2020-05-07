CT NGO appeals to public for donations for child abuse victims
Matla A Bana's Monique Strydom said that her biggest concern was a drop in the reporting of child abuse cases, especially that of sexual abuse, at local police stations.
CAPE TOWN - Anti-child abuse NGO Matla A Bana said that its stock of comfort packs for rape victims had been depleted.
The organisation's Monique Strydom has appealed to the public for donations.
This as South Africa observes Child Protection Month in May.
Strydom said that her biggest concern was a drop in the reporting of child abuse cases, especially that of sexual abuse, at local police stations.
“We’ve seen a drop of 40% across the Western Cape of cases.”
She said they were expecting a spike in these reports when children returned to school.
Strydom said that to meet victims' needs when schools reopened, they desperately needed donations for food parcels or comfort packs, which include soap, a facecloth, a teddy bear, underwear and other necessities.
The packs are given to young girls when they report sexual crimes to the SAPS.
More in Local
-
Down the hatch: Lockdown rules may force SAB to destroy 130m litres of beer
-
NW health facility shuts down after nurse tests positive for COVID-19
-
WC Human Settlements Dept given go-ahead to resume construction projects
-
Nehawu worried about spike in COVID-19 cases among health workers
-
CoCT offers BnB owners chance to rezone property as COVID-19 relief option
-
Maile: Gauteng govt to head to ConCourt on Tshwane council matter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.