CT NGO appeals to public for donations for child abuse victims

CAPE TOWN - Anti-child abuse NGO Matla A Bana said that its stock of comfort packs for rape victims had been depleted.

The organisation's Monique Strydom has appealed to the public for donations.

This as South Africa observes Child Protection Month in May.

Strydom said that her biggest concern was a drop in the reporting of child abuse cases, especially that of sexual abuse, at local police stations.

“We’ve seen a drop of 40% across the Western Cape of cases.”

She said they were expecting a spike in these reports when children returned to school.

Strydom said that to meet victims' needs when schools reopened, they desperately needed donations for food parcels or comfort packs, which include soap, a facecloth, a teddy bear, underwear and other necessities.

The packs are given to young girls when they report sexual crimes to the SAPS.