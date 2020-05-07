COVID-19 is an opportunity for govt to revive manufacturing sector - Cosatu

The trade union federation said to achieve this government needed to relook at regulations relating to the import of cheap and subsidised goods.

DURBAN – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Wednesday said government should learn from the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the country’s manufacturing sector.

The trade union federation’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said to achieve this, government needed to re-look the regulations relating to the import of cheap and subsidised goods.

Pamla said government should then prioritise local businesses in the manufacturing sector in its COVID-19 financial relief programmes.

Most of the raw materials extracted from South Africa were exported to be turned into consumer products in foreign countries like China. Cosatu said this needed to change and government could take advantage of the current low global demand of raw materials and empower local businesses.

Pamla said businesses seeking financial relief amid the COVID-19 crisis should be made to present a plan on how they could keep their existing jobs as well as contribute to the local manufacturing sector.

“If you’re going to tap into the incentives that government is offering, then there has to be conditions to say, there’s a moratorium for a specific period on retrenchments and whatever changes you want to make in order to be competitive, you have to present a jobs plan,” Pamla said.

The trade union federation also said as government gradually re-opened the economy and allowed some sectors to operate, it wanted workers to be allowed to down tools at any time if they felt that safety measures were not being adhered to.

