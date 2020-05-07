CoCT offers BnB owners chance to rezone property as COVID-19 relief option
The City of Cape Town’s James Vos said that even though the tourism sector was fighting for survival right now, it would be crucial to the city’s recovery post-COVID-19.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is giving bed and breakfast owners the opportunity to rezone their property to save on rent.
This is one of the city’s relief efforts to assist the struggling tourism sector.
The industry has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Vos said that the focus now was on stabilising key sectors which underpinned the sector.
"Food and beverage, accommodation, transportation, entertainment, the creative sector those are all the different sectors that make up tourism."
Cape Town Tourism’s Enver Duminy said that it’s no secret that these businesses were suffering.
"Every day there are businesses closing in the tourism space."
To assist businesses in their fight to survive, Vos said that the city and its various partners were offering some relief options.
"Offering guest houses and BnB’s the opportunity to change their property classification, which could cut rate bills in half in some instances."
These places of accommodation can also generate an income by offering beds to frontline health workers, who need to remain isolated.
And for small business owners, a collaborative online space called the "Business hub" offers resources and advice.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
