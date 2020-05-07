Business for SA joins growing list calling for urgent reopening of economy

The business group, which was formed to support government’s efforts to deal with the health, labour and economic fallouts of COVID-19 is warning up to 4 million jobs that be lost due to the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Business for South Africa has joined a growing list of organisations calling for an urgent reopening of the country’s economy.

The business group, which was formed to support government’s efforts to deal with the health, labour and economic fallouts of COVID-19 is warning that up to 4 million jobs may be lost due to the pandemic.

The country is under level 4 lockdown restrictions, with only limited economic activity.

Government said it was using a risk-adjusted strategy to ease regulations and open other sectors of the economy.

Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston said: "We are indeed concerned about the huge and devastating impact that COVID-19 can have on the economy, particularly on the most vulnerable, not only in society but whose jobs are at risk and the only way to address that is by returning the economy to full activity as quickly as possible and ensuring there is a safe return to work."

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.