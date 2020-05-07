Bundesliga moves restart from 15 May to following day

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has granted permission for the Bundesliga to resume behind closed doors with strict hygiene measures, plus regular testing of players and backroom staff.

BERLIN - The German league announced Thursday it has pushed back the planned restart of the Bundesliga from Friday, 15 May until the following day.

Christian Seifert, CEO of the German Football League (DFL), confirmed on Thursday that matches will resume on Saturday, 16 May.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund host arch-rivals Schalke in the Ruhr derby in the pick of the matches on the first day back.

Defending champions Bayern Munich, who sit four points clear of Dortmund, will travel to face Union Berlin on the Sunday.

The Bundesliga will be the first of Europe's top leagues to restart since the coronavirus pandemic forced lockdown measures across the continent.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Saturday, May 16

13:30

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04, RB Leipzig v Freiburg, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Fortuna Duesseldorf v Paderborn, Augsburg v VfL Wolfsburg.

16:30

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Sunday, May 17

13:30

Cologne v Mainz

16:00

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich

Monday, May 18

18:30

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen