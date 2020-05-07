Bundesliga moves restart from 15 May to following day
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has granted permission for the Bundesliga to resume behind closed doors with strict hygiene measures, plus regular testing of players and backroom staff.
BERLIN - The German league announced Thursday it has pushed back the planned restart of the Bundesliga from Friday, 15 May until the following day.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has granted permission for the Bundesliga to resume behind closed doors with strict hygiene measures, plus regular testing of players and backroom staff.
Christian Seifert, CEO of the German Football League (DFL), confirmed on Thursday that matches will resume on Saturday, 16 May.
Second-placed Borussia Dortmund host arch-rivals Schalke in the Ruhr derby in the pick of the matches on the first day back.
Defending champions Bayern Munich, who sit four points clear of Dortmund, will travel to face Union Berlin on the Sunday.
The Bundesliga will be the first of Europe's top leagues to restart since the coronavirus pandemic forced lockdown measures across the continent.
Fixtures (all times GMT)
Saturday, May 16
13:30
Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04, RB Leipzig v Freiburg, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Fortuna Duesseldorf v Paderborn, Augsburg v VfL Wolfsburg.
16:30
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Moenchengladbach
Sunday, May 17
13:30
Cologne v Mainz
16:00
Union Berlin v Bayern Munich
Monday, May 18
18:30
Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen
Timeline
More in Sport
-
MotoGP intends to start season in July with races in Jerez
-
Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari tests positive for COVID-19
-
OPINION: Taking a stand for sport
-
Rugby will likely return this year, says World Rugby medical chief
-
New Zealand could restart professional sport within days - minister
-
Fifa investigating Fernandes Man Utd move after Sampdoria complain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.