Basic Education Dept urges all schools to refrain from opening prematurely

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is urging all schools to adhere to lockdown regulations and refrain from opening prematurely.
The department said that it had become aware of some independent and public schools already preparing to reopen much earlier ahead of the scheduled announcement by Minister Angie Motshekga.
Officials said that in some schools, teachers had been reporting for duty and parent meetings had been held where plans were announced to have pupil back in class as early as this month.
The department's Elijah Mhlanga said that a final decision on when schools may begin classes was yet to be made.
“The minister is yet to announce on the final resumption of duty and how this is going to take place. So, we are issuing this advice and we want schools that continue being operational to resist doing so because they will be in conflict with the regulations.”
