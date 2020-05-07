Anxious, stressed South Africans really battling under lockdown, says Sadag
A recent Sadag survey suggests that 55% of South Africans who called them had feelings of anxiety and panic and 46% were under financial stress and pressure.
CAPE TOWN - Amid a protracted COVID-19 lockdown, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has been receiving more calls from people feeling anxious, panicked and stressed.
A recent Sadag survey suggests that 55% had feelings of anxiety and panic and 46% were under financial stress and pressure.
Before the lockdown, the group averaged about 600 calls per day - now it's between 1,200 and 1,400 calls.
Sadag's Cassey Chambers said that besides people contacting them because of anxiety, panic and depression, they were also getting calls about stress related to accessing food parcels, food security, shelters, safety, social grants and UIF.
She said that calls were coming from employees and business managers.
"This anxiety and stress overflows into our physical and mental wellbeing. It affects our families, it affects our children, it affects all aspects of our life and people are really battling and struggling."
Chambers warned that it was important to focus on mental health in the workplace at this time and encouraged managers to ensure that staff were aware of the support available to them.
Maintaining communication with employees, and keeping them up to date about the business’s response to the coronavirus outbreak are also important.
