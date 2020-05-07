View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

94 Lesotho nationals deported from Lindela centre today, says Motsoaledi

This followed an escape on Sunday in which 37 illegal immigrants awaiting deportation climbed over walls when guards left their stations.

FILE: Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
FILE: Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said 94 Lesotho nationals were deported from the Lindela Repatriation Centre on Thursday morning following another riot on Wednesday.

This followed an escape on Sunday in which 37 illegal immigrants awaiting deportation climbed over walls when guards left their stations.

Motsoaledi said there was another riot after he left the centre on Wednesday.

While on that walkabout, he confirmed that Lesotho nationals wanted to be sent home even though repatriation processes were not concluded.

The minister also revealed that protesting guards tipped them off that they wouldn’t be at work, which led to the escape.

Motsoaledi said the Department of Home Affairs was the victim of a fallout between the guards and their security company over a contract the department inherited, which was expected to end only in November.

He's denied allegations of overcrowding at the facility.

“When I left that place yesterday at 11.35 pm, there was another mini uprising at 2 pm.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA