94 Lesotho nationals deported from Lindela centre today, says Motsoaledi

This followed an escape on Sunday in which 37 illegal immigrants awaiting deportation climbed over walls when guards left their stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said 94 Lesotho nationals were deported from the Lindela Repatriation Centre on Thursday morning following another riot on Wednesday.

Motsoaledi said there was another riot after he left the centre on Wednesday.

While on that walkabout, he confirmed that Lesotho nationals wanted to be sent home even though repatriation processes were not concluded.

The minister also revealed that protesting guards tipped them off that they wouldn’t be at work, which led to the escape.

Motsoaledi said the Department of Home Affairs was the victim of a fallout between the guards and their security company over a contract the department inherited, which was expected to end only in November.

He's denied allegations of overcrowding at the facility.

“When I left that place yesterday at 11.35 pm, there was another mini uprising at 2 pm.”