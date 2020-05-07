8 more fatalities take SA's COVID-19 death toll to 161
The Health Department said that there were 424 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total to 8,232. There are 3,153 recoveries.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's coronavirus death toll rose by 8 to 161 on Thursday, the Health Department said.
The Western Cape reported 6 more deaths, taking its total to 79. KwaZulu-Natal reported two more deaths to take its number of fatalities to 40.
The department said that there were 424 more confirmed cases of the virus, taking the total to 8,232, with 3,153 recoveries.
A total of 292,153 tests have been conducted to date, with 12,774 tests done in the past 24 hours, the department said.
#CoronaVirusUpdate Latest #Covid19 statistics in South Africa as of today (7 May) #COVID19inSA pic.twitter.com/89BXZwmdqR— GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) May 7, 2020
There are 8 more COVID-19 related deaths: 2 from KwaZulu Natal and 6 from Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 161.We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/Kx2Ur2DZey— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 7, 2020
7 May 2020— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 7, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 8232 #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/AJoe4jTLfn
