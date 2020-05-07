View all in Latest
8 more fatalities take SA's COVID-19 death toll to 161

The Health Department said that there were 424 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, taking the total to 8,232. There are 3,153 recoveries.

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's coronavirus death toll rose by 8 to 161 on Thursday, the Health Department said.

The Western Cape reported 6 more deaths, taking its total to 79. KwaZulu-Natal reported two more deaths to take its number of fatalities to 40.

The department said that there were 424 more confirmed cases of the virus, taking the total to 8,232, with 3,153 recoveries.

A total of 292,153 tests have been conducted to date, with 12,774 tests done in the past 24 hours, the department said.

