56 people travelling from WC to EC test positive for COVID-19
South Africans have momentarily been allowed inter-provincial travel as part of level four lockdown regulations.
JOHANNESBURG - It's emerged that 56 people travelling from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape have tested positive for COVID-19.
South Africans have momentarily been allowed inter-provincial travel as part of level four lockdown regulations.
With the seven-day grace period due to come to an end at the stroke of midnight on Thursday, the Eastern Cape Health Department said over 2,000 people entering the province from the Western Cape had now been tested.
Over 3,000 cases have been recorded in the Western Cape, a far cry from the 849 cases in the Eastern Cape.
Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said the influx of people coming from the Western Cape, which is the epicentre of the country's epidemic, could undermine the department’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus.
"As the Eastern Cape, we try our best to speak to the Western Cape Premier in terms of these numbers that are flooding in the Eastern Cape but that didn’t help hence we decided that as the Eastern Cape, let’s just stay safe by screening and testing them. We are not too sure how far it is going to get and we are worried because the results are trickling in."
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Diabetic patients make up a third of WC COVID-19 fatalities - data
-
Tshwane DA ready to challenge Maile on council dissolution move
-
Modise sceptical of using Zoom again after virtual Parly meeting hacked
-
Taxi industry hopes to see COVID-19 testing intensified to keep drives safe
-
Virus exposes gaping holes in Africa’s health systems
-
NW health facility closes after nurse tests positive for COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.