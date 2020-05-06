Zuma alleges people 'trying to kill him' poisoned & killed his son instead
Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma died at the age of 25 on 1 July 2018. He and Duduzile Zuma share a mother, Kate Zuma, who committed suicide in the year 2000.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has made an explosive claim about the death of one of his sons who died a couple of years ago.
Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma died at the age of 25 on 1 July 2018. He and Duduzile Zuma share a mother, Kate Zuma, who committed suicide in the year 2000.
A new YouTube channel launched in May posted a 45-minute long video of a conversation between Duduzane and his father on a range of topics including some very personal to both of them such as the death of Kate and Nhlakanipho.
"This is one of the biggest blows as well. Here was a young man, actually growing, very bright, really with a big future. But he had to die. Had an ailment that you can control until you are very old. But he passed away very suddenly," said the former president.
"Some of the blows that I have stomached are the blows that are as a result of my participation in the struggle. At times I say I can't blame myself because I took a decision to fight for my country and therefore these are some of the things that come as a result of that.
"Now that I know what took him, it is what pains me even more. I now know that it was people who were trying to kill me or to reach me, but who were finding it difficult to reach me, who then took a decision to create or make something that will pain me and I now know and I think it's important that... maybe I'll become emotional with this one.
"It was a failure to take my life, that they then went to the young man and in a manner that eh... very cruel because they interfered with his treatment in order to poison him. So the pain has not just doubled, it has tripled. Here I lose, for the first time, my child who had many years to live... it's a very painful thing."
At the time, it was said that Nhlakanipho had died from complications related to Lupus, a long-term autoimmune disease.
Watch the interview below:
More in Local
-
Duduzane Zuma opens up about mom's suicide & her leaked note to media
-
Free State DA calls for transparency in reporting COVID-19 cases
-
4 PE cops accused of corruption, robbery due in court
-
37 undocumented migrants escape from Lindela after protest by guards
-
More social grant beneficiaries to receive payouts today
-
SA 'virtual safaris' liven up lockdown with jackals and leopard cubs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.