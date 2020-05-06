Zulu: COVID-19 unemployment grant will be paid from 15 May

The recent malfunction in the payment of social grants has cast doubts about the Social Development Department’s state of readiness to administer the payments of millions to unemployed citizens.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite technical glitches that affected the payment of social grants this week, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is confident her department is ready to roll out the COVID-19 special unemployment grant.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last month that unemployed people who do not receive any form of a social grant and do not qualify for the Unemployment Insurance Fund would receive R350 from government for the next six months.

But there are concerns about whether the payment process would be carried out properly after some pensioners received double pay and others returned home empty-handed due to technical issues on Monday.

The recent malfunction in the payment of social grants has cast doubts about the Social Development Department’s state of readiness to administer the payments of millions to unemployed citizens.

Zulu said her department would be ready.

“We are going to be ready by the 15th [May] to pay,” she said.

While some social grant beneficiaries received double payments, the minister said government would make sure the unemployment grant goes to the right people.

“We’re working around the clock to try and make sure that the system kicks in on time in terms of the applications, approvals, [and] finally people getting the money,” Zulu said.

Zulu called on all those who received more than what was due to them to pay back the money.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.