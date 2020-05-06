Winde warns WC's COVID-19 infections could hit 7,000 mark next week
Western Cape Premie Alan Winde wants to ramp up testing efforts even further but they're bumping up against the capacity of the system.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's premier is warning that the number of COVID-19 infections in the province is likely to rise as high as 7,000 in the next week.
At the moment, confirmed cases in the province since the virus first emerged stand at 3,771 with 94 new cases being confirmed in the last 24 hours.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that 150 patients were currently in hospital, 62 of whom were in ICU or in high care.
The province has been the epicentre of the virus for weeks now.
Winde wants to ramp up testing efforts even further but they're bumping up against the capacity of the system.
"Our problem is can we test? We're pushing the National Laboratory Health Services because now we're getting to the stage of 4,000 tests a day."
The Western Cape has screened 284,000 people so far which is fewer than some other provinces.
But provincial head of Health, Dr Kieth Cloete, explained last week that their targeted approach to screening meant that more of those screened were referred for tests.
The team maintains they're finding more cases because of this approach and the premier is warning residents to be ready for much higher numbers next week.
More in Local
-
WC top cop says arrest of family in Muizenberg heavy-handed
-
Vehicle of Sea Point man who feeds homeless petrol-bombed
-
WATCH LIVE: Gordhan briefs MPs on SAA, other SOEs
-
More than 150 complaints against WC police since lockdown started, says Ipid
-
Gordhan expected to update MPs on developments with SOEs, including SAA
-
Khayelitsha forum wants 2 health facilities shut over poor COVID-19 measures
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.