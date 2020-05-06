Winde says WC addressing turnaround time for COVID-19 test results
The province has recorded more than 3,600 infections, while nearly 1,000 have recovered after contracting the coronavirus.
CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde said that the Western Cape was addressing challenges regarding the turnaround time of COVID-19 test results with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
Seventy-one people have now died of COVID-19 in the Western Cape.
Fifty-five patients are receiving critical care in hospital.
Winde said they were responding to public transport concerns.
“Safety on public transport is a major concern for us. We’ve got a number which transport users can dial if they feel that they are not safe or haven’t gotten the correct spacing or hygiene practices on any public transport taxis. It is 134234#.”
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
