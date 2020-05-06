WC top cop says arrest of family in Muizenberg heavy-handed

Liam Burgen and his wife were arrested on Monday morning after their 21-month-old child ran onto the beach and was spotted by nearby police.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Mataka has labelled police arresting parents with their 21-month-old child on Muizenberg beach as heavy-handed.

Liam Burgen and his wife were walking with their child along the boardwalk on Monday morning.

The trouble started when the little girl ran onto the beach and was spotted by nearby police.

Matakata said that the matter was now being investigated internally.

"It is an unfortunate incident that our members have been over-zealous with their actions. Whatever happened at that time, you should apply logic and common sense and see what the incident was all about. But we are dealing with the matter internally."