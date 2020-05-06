WATCH LIVE: All SAA flights to stop operating from 8 May - Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is briefing a joint virtual meeting of Parliament’s committees charged with oversight of Public Enterprises on developments in state-owned enterprises, including SAA.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said South African Airways (SAA)'s business rescue practitioners had said that all flights, including repatriation flights, would be stopped on 8 May.

The minister said that this is may change if government was able to find money.

Gordhan was briefing a joint virtual meeting of Parliament’s committees charged with the oversight of Public Enterprises on developments in state-owned enterprises, including SAA.

According to Gordhan, R5.5 billion had been spent on the airline in the last five months.

"The department had a discussion with the BRPs and there is now some indication that of some flexibility in this regard, if we can find savings from within the R5.5 billion."

GOODBYE OLD SAA

Gordhan said that the old SAA would not exist in the future.

“Partly for the reasons that it was not competitive and it wasn’t viable as it was at that particular point in time but also because of the whole environment within aviation, and in the economy, has changed very significantly and no one can anticipate what air travel is going to be like even two months down the line."

Gordhan said that government believed that there was an alternative transition process and a business proposal would be put forward to the business rescue practitioners in the next 48 hours depending on when a meeting is scheduled with them.

Gordhan said they had also consulted with the eight trade unions recognised by SAA on what the future of the new (or existing) airline would look like.

Not every employee will be employed at the new airline Gordhan said.

"And if there are other airlines, in South Africa that have the same difficulties, they will have similar issues to contend with as well. So what we need to do in a responsible way is to put together a social plan which will have various dimensions that will, in essence, look after the welfare of labour but also change the way in which business is done."

WATCH: Gordhan briefs MPs on SAA, other SOEs