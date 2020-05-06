Vehicle of Sea Point man who feeds homeless petrol-bombed

The incident comes after Peter Wagenaar ran into trouble with a police officer for continuing to distribute food during the lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - A Sea Point man who feeds the homeless from his car has had this vehicle torched.

The Good Party's Brett Herron took up the issue then and now believes Wagenaar was targeted.

"His car had been petrol-bombed in the early hours of this morning and then I was sent a whole lot of screengrabs of a Facebook group. It's called the Atlantic Seaboard Action Group in which residents of the Atlantic Seaboard simply didn't want to accept that the feeding of homeless people is lawful."

Herron said that police leadership confirmed that the man's feeding scheme was lawful.

It's not clear how or why Wagenaar's vehicle was torched.