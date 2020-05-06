US says its relationship with Africa will help continent deal with COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - The United States (US) said that its relationship with African countries over the past few decades would help the continent deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, said that President Donald Trump's administration was also actively working to save lives by fighting malaria, Ebola and other diseases.

He said the US has committed more than $100 billion over the past 20 years towards public health on the continent and trained over 285,000 healthcare workers.

There are more than 42,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent, with a number of countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

Nagy said the US has pledged worldwide assistance to fight the virus and close to $250 million was geared towards Africa.

He said government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic must focus on protecting public health and not use the virus as a pretext for repression of people or ideas in the media or elsewhere

Nagy said the US would continue to collaborate with African partners to address COVID-19 and other challenges.