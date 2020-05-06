Trump says coronavirus crisis 'worse than Pearl Harbour' or 9/11
'This is worse than Pearl Harbour. This is worse than the World Trade Center. And it should have never happened,' US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic has hit the United States harder than Pearl Harbour in World War II or the 9/11 attacks.
"We went through the worst attack we've ever had on our country. This is really the worst attack we've ever had," he told reporters at the White House.
"This is worse than Pearl Harbour. This is worse than the World Trade Center," he said.
The surprise Japanese attack in 1941 on the Pearl Harbour naval base in Hawaii drew the United States into World War II.
The September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks killed about 3,000 people, mostly in the World Trade Centre in New York, triggering two decades of US wars and anti-terrorism operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries.
So far, more than 70,000 Americans have died in the flu-like global pandemic, while severe social distancing measures to stop the virus have forced the shutdown of much of the economy.
More in World
-
Invest now to fight next pandemic, says WHO
-
Germany eases lockdown as Merkel hails end of pandemic first phase
-
UK could start easing virus lockdown next week: PM
-
A war of words: China tells US to stop misleading world about origin of COVID-19
-
Trump tours new face-mask factory in Arizona but does not wear one
-
Merkel to face mounting lockdown revolt at key meeting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.