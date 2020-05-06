Rugby Australia director out as turmoil continues
Director Peter Wiggs' departure after just five weeks with the governing body follows former chief executive Raelene Castle's decision to leave last month as the sport battles internal divisions and a financial crisis.
SYDNEY - A top Rugby Australia official tipped to became the troubled organisation's next chairman resigned on Wednesday as reports said he had a major falling-out with fellow board members.
Director Peter Wiggs' departure after just five weeks with the governing body follows former chief executive Raelene Castle's decision to leave last month as the sport battles internal divisions and a financial crisis.
"Peter has decided to step down from the board and I understand his reasons," chairman Paul McLean said in a statement.
"He has undertaken some very important work and has made a valuable contribution to the organisation, in a very short time, and we are thankful for his contribution."
McLean did not detail Wiggs' reasons for resigning but Australian media reported that he had demanded major concessions in return for becoming chairman, prompting fellow board members to revolt.
These included immediately appointing his preferred candidate as chief executive without going through a recruitment process and finding a place on the board for John O'Neill, the polarising former boss of the organisation.
Wiggs, whose background is in finance, had been expected to take over the chairman's role and focus on improving Rugby Australia's bottom line before his resignation.
The COVID-19 shutdown has exacerbated financial strains on RA, which was already struggling after reaching a multi-million dollar settlement with star try-scorer Israel Folau over his sacking for homophobic comments.
It reported a provisional Aus$9.4 million ($6 million) operating deficit last year and has laid off 75 percent of staff to cut costs during the virus emergency, which has brought sport to a halt.
Castle was blamed by some sections of the rugby community, although McLean said after her resignation that the body's first female CEO had been subject to vitriolic attacks from "dark forces" on social media.
Former Wallabies captain McLean said his immediate priorities were finding a replacement for Wiggs and an interim chief executive.
More in Sport
-
Playing without fans won't diminish competitive edge - Stokes
-
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing
-
Warne suggests weighted ball to solve shining dilemma
-
German health minister backs football restart plan, slams Kalou
-
Nadal pessimistic about return to action before 2021
-
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after successful 2 years
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.