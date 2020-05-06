Presidency employee at Union Buildings tests positive for COVID-19
The Office of the Presidency said that steps had now been taken to secure treatment for the infected employee and to provide the family with support.
JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Presidency said that one of its essential service employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Presidency said that since the first positive case in this country, public and staff access to the Union Buildings had been limited.
The president and the deputy president have been working remotely and not from the Union Buildings since the lockdown.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 6 May 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
