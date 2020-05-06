PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 05 May 2020

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results, check to see if you are a winner.

CAPE TOWN – The winning numbers from the Powerball and Powerball Plus draw on Tuesday 05 May 2020 are as follows:

PowerBall: 06, 22, 41, 46, 49 PB: 03

PowerBall Plus: 02, 12, 18, 32, 33 PB: 02

For more details visit the National Lottery website.