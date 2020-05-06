Playing without fans won't diminish competitive edge - Stokes
The spread of the novel coronavirus has brought sport to a standstill. Staging games without spectators has been suggested as one way to resume professional cricket.
NEW DELHI - England all-rounder Ben Stokes says playing in closed stadiums would not dampen the competitive side of matches and that players “would do anything” to get cricket back on television screens for fans to watch during the COVID-19 crisis.
The spread of the novel coronavirus has brought sport to a standstill. Staging games without spectators has been suggested as one way to resume professional cricket.
England’s home series against West Indies scheduled for June has been postponed, with the likelihood of those three tests being played later in the summer without fans.
When asked if cricket might lose its competitive edge in such an atmosphere Stokes, 28, said that even without fans the players would still be going out to win.
“Think about it, we are walking out to represent our country, we got three lions on our chest and there is a game that we are supposed to win,” Stokes told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“So whether it’s in front of nobody or, like we are used to, in front of full crowd, I don’t think it’s going to take that competitive side away.
“It’s a completely different scenario to get our heads around, that there isn’t going to be the atmosphere or cheering that we’re used to when we play international game.
“We would do anything to get cricket back on the TVs and for people to follow and watch. If that means you have to play in front of nobody then so be it,” he added.
Stokes, a key part of England’s 2019 World Cup triumph, was not sure when cricket would resume but felt bigger issues were at stake.
“We are still not 100% sure when that’s going to happen,” he said.
“... at the end of the day, cricket is just a sport and the safety, health and wellbeing of everybody involved, not just in the team but around cricket community, is important right now.”
More in Sport
-
Rugby Australia director out as turmoil continues
-
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing
-
Warne suggests weighted ball to solve shining dilemma
-
German health minister backs football restart plan, slams Kalou
-
Nadal pessimistic about return to action before 2021
-
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after successful 2 years
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.