National depts must improve communication with provinces – Zikalala

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday called on the president to advise national departments to improve their communication with provinces so government’s response to COVID-19 could be implemented better.

Zikalala has complained to President Cyril Ramaphosa that national government departments often failed to communicate with provincial departments on their programmes.

Ramaphosa said Zikalala’s complaints would be considered by the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Zikalala said he had not seen the full implementation of Ramaphosa’s District Development Model. The model promised to ensure coordination of service delivery programmes between districts, provinces, and national government. It was launched amid much fanfare last year.

However, Zikalala said ministers like Lindiwe Sisulu had continued to implement programmes in the province without communicating with provincial leaders.

“I think the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation also at some point we found things going to districts without the knowledge of that respective provincial department. There’s still a lack of that integration when it comes from national going down,” he said.

Zikalala has also complained about the lack of dedicated funds from national government, which the province could use to educate communities about COVID-19.

He said this was making it difficult for the provincial government to reach all its citizens.

