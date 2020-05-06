Over 500 health workers tested positive for COVID-19 – Mkhize

Minister Zweli Mkhize said 26 health workers were hospitalised and two of them, a doctor and a nurse, had died.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday said more than 500 health workers had tested positive for COVID-19.

Mkhize said 26 health workers were hospitalised and two of them, a doctor and a nurse, had died.

In addition, 149 health workers had recovered.

The minister was speaking in Rustenburg where he received personal protective equipment from Sibanye-Stillwater and Old Mutual as miners returned to work under level 4 lockdown regulations.

“We have a total of 511 health workers who have tested positive, 26 of them are hospitalised and we have lost two of them - a doctor and a nurse. One hundred and forty nine health workers have recovered. The contribution of the protective gear is therefore very important,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Mkhize said he was contacted by the Madagascar government who asked South Africa for help with scientific research on looking at herbs to help fight COVID-19.

He said South Africa was not there yet.

“We received a call from the government of Madagascar who asked for help with scientific research. Our scientists would be able to assist with this research. We will only get involved in a scientific analysis of the herb, but we are not at that point yet,” he said.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 6 May 2020 AM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.