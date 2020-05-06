More than 150 complaints against WC police since lockdown started, says Ipid

Ipid's Thabo Leholo said that of its 163 cases, 83 were directly linked to lockdown operations.

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid said that there had been more than 150 complaints against officers since the lockdown started.

The complaints include the discharge of a firearm, rape and assault.

Ipid's Western Cape office has presented these and other figures to the provincial legislature on Wednesday.

Ipid said that many citizens thought the police watchdog would be offline during the national lockdown.

However, the directorate said that officials had been busy with complaints against police officers.

Ipid's Thabo Leholo: "We also attend to crimes where we've gotten notifications of deaths in police custody and we also attend crime scenes of cases where there's death as a result of police action

There was one case of a death in police custody, while other complaints included rape, assault and the discharge of a firearm.

