Mkhize: SA willing to assist in analysis of herbal remedy for COVID-19

Mkhize was speaking at an event in Rustenburg where a large donation of personal protective equipment was handed over to assist health care workers.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that South Africa was willing to assist in the scientific research concerning a herbal remedy in Madagascar used to fight COVID-19.

Madagascar's government has reached out to South Africa to provide its research expertise in studying the herb, which is believed to have been used as a tonic to combat the coronavirus.

The tonic made from a plant called artemisia has been met with mixed reaction.

Mkhize said the country would only get involved in the scientific analysis of the herbal remedy.

"Our scientific research institutions will be willing to support the analysis."

