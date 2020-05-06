Mboweni: SA’s structural economic reforms not similar to IMF loan conditions
The minister was speaking during a meeting of Parliament’s finance committees on Tuesday when he defended the decision to consider the IMF’s $4.2 billion loan facility for COVID-19 specific purposes.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has once again tried to allay fears over the nature of structural reform conditions, which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could set up for South Africa.
The minister was speaking during a meeting of parliament’s finance committees on Tuesday when he defended the decision to consider the IMF’s $4.2 billion loan facility for COVID-19 specific purposes.
Mboweni told lawmakers that South Africa was already on its path of structural reforms, which should not be misconstrued to be conditions of the IMF.
Instead, he referred them to Treasury’s economic strategy document that was published last year making various proposals on how to restructure the economy, which has since been endorsed by government.
“This is totally different from the classic IMF structural reform programme. So, we must not confuse the two. We are talking about our own structural reform programme to promote economic dynamism in our economy,” Mboweni said.
He also explained that Treasury was still working on the augmented budget to include the reallocation and reprioritisation of funds from departments to COVID-19 related programmes.
Government has allocated over R500 billion to various relief funds to cushion the impact of the pandemic and is now scrambling to raise the committed balance.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Business
-
Comair says business rescue process will ensure its operational survival
-
Sars predicts rise in businesses rescue cases this year
-
Rand recovers in global emerging market bounce
-
Mboweni says can't support policy that discriminates against white tourism firms
-
Virgin Atlantic cuts over 3,000 jobs on virus impact
-
OPINION: Accelerating SA’s digital service delivery strategy is urgent
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.