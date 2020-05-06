More social grant beneficiaries to receive payouts today
For the past two days, the elderly and the disabled have been able to collect their grants first.
JOHANNESBURG - Social grants open nationwide for all beneficiaries on Wednesday morning and thousands are expected to show up at Post Offices, community centres, and supermarkets.
For the past two days, the elderly and the disabled have been able to collect their grants first after reports of child grant beneficiaries at various centres pushing the elderly out the way to be the first to receive their pay-outs in April.
They received an additional R250 this month and that would continue for the next five months. This was part of government’s R50 billion COVID-19 relief fund.
This month, child grant beneficiaries would receive an additional R300 and then R500 for the following five months.
Government is also giving R350 in the form of an unemployment grant, but that would not be paid out yet as the Department of Social Development said it was finalising the application process.
