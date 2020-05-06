View all in Latest
More social grant beneficiaries to receive payouts today

For the past two days, the elderly and the disabled have been able to collect their grants first.

Senior citizens queuing for their monthly social grants at the South African Post Office at the Gold Sport shopping centre in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni on 4 May 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Social grants open nationwide for all beneficiaries on Wednesday morning and thousands are expected to show up at Post Offices, community centres, and supermarkets.

For the past two days, the elderly and the disabled have been able to collect their grants first after reports of child grant beneficiaries at various centres pushing the elderly out the way to be the first to receive their pay-outs in April.

They received an additional R250 this month and that would continue for the next five months. This was part of government’s R50 billion COVID-19 relief fund.

This month, child grant beneficiaries would receive an additional R300 and then R500 for the following five months.

Government is also giving R350 in the form of an unemployment grant, but that would not be paid out yet as the Department of Social Development said it was finalising the application process.

WATCH: Social grants recipients: 'No one cares about us'

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

