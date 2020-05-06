View all in Latest
Level 4 lockdown: Over 10,000 vehicles in WC checked in a week

With the lockdown reducing travel on the province’s roads, only 10 fatalities and eight crashes were recorded last week.

FILE: A Cape Town Traffic Services officer. Picture: EWN.
FILE: A Cape Town Traffic Services officer. Picture: EWN.
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - In just a week, traffic officials in the Western Cape have stopped and checked more 10,000 vehicles to ensure compliance with the national lockdown.

Operations were intensified when the country moved from level 5 to level 4 on Friday. There were 282 roadblocks across the province.

With the lockdown reducing travel on the province’s roads, only 10 fatalities and eight crashes were recorded last week.

Officers arrested 63 motorists for contravening the national lockdown regulations.

Provincial Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said more roadblocks could be expected in the coming weeks.

“We want to ensure that people comply with the regulations. We’ve now moved from level 5 to level 4, and of course, level 4 comes with additional responsibilities from the law enforcement point of view,” he said.

Madikizela called on motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy as many citizens returned to work this week.

The MEC also warned motorists to obey lockdown regulations or they would face the full might of the law.

