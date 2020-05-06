Lesotho nationals stranded in SA to receive food subsidies
The Mountain Kingdom has partnered with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to distribute funds.
JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane on Tuesday said citizens stranded in South Africa would start receiving food subsidies this week.
The kingdom has partnered with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to distribute funds.
But Thabane was concerned that many others were making dangerous illegal crossings to go home, and they slipped through untested for COVID-19 into a country that had not started testing.
The prime minister said the IOM would soon announce outlets in South Africa where Lesotho citizens could receive subsidies to buy food.
But the announcement came as thousands had already started entering Lesotho at unauthorised and sometimes dangerous places.
Thabane said this was worrying as they were not tested for COVID-19 because the ministry of health was yet to start local testing.
Meanwhile, Thabane decided to re-open non-essential businesses for limited hours, government, and parastatals on shifts, as well as some school grades and churches with a maximum of 50 people.
He said people should wear masks at all times when they are outside.
More in Africa
-
Egypt reopens slowly to revive pandemic-hit economy
-
Women hail victory as Sudan moves to ban genital cutting
-
Zimbabwe releases more prisoners in bid to avoid COVID-9 outbreak
-
Man sentenced to death in Nigeria's first virtual ruling
-
WHO Africa urges health sectors to continue providing non-COVID-19 services
-
Thabane says citizens slipping into Lesotho from SA untested for COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.