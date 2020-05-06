KZN ANC vows to discipline members taking pics while distributing food

Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the distribution of food parcels was being politicised and that provincial leaders were worried that this would cause further divisions within the party.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said it would discipline all members found taking photographs of themselves while distributing food parcels to vulnerable citizens amid the nationwide lockdown.

Ntuli said the party would also take action against its government deployees found to have conducted corrupt activities as the state attempts to provide much-needed relief to residents who have been hard-hit due to the coronavirus.

KwaZulu-Natal remains a contested political terrain as ANC members continue to quarrel on who should lead the eThekwini region.

The elective conference of the party’s biggest region in the country was scheduled to take place in April but had to be postponed indefinitely when the lockdown was put in place.

Since then, members affiliated to factions supporting former chairperson Zandile Gumede and her rival Thabani Nyawose have been photographed distributing food parcels in a move seen as an attempt to win support for their factions.

Ntuli said the party would no longer tolerate this because it was insensitive.

He said the party members must continue to support vulnerable citizens but must not do this for political reasons.

