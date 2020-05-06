Khayelitsha forum wants 2 health facilities shut over poor COVID-19 measures

The Khayelitsha Youth Development Forum is concerned about the Site B Day Hospital and the Nonqubela Clinic where, it says, staff members have tested positive.

CAPE TOWN - Some Khayelitsha residents want two health facilities shut down due to poor health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Khayelitsha Youth Development Forum is concerned about the Site B Day Hospital and the Nonqubela Clinic where, it says, staff members have tested positive.

Khayelitsha has 474 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The Khayelitsha Youth Development Forum claims that parts of the Site B hospital where COVID-19 patients were treated have not been disinfected.

It also alleges there's no social distancing at the entrance and people are moving in and out of the isolation section, which is not being disinfected frequently.

The forum's Olwethu Tetyana said that staff members also did not have adequate personal protective equipment, even though two staff members had tested positive.

"There must be a thorough fumigation and disinfection of both facilities and all staff members must be tested - if one staff member has tested positive, the entire facility is supposed to be shut down."

Tetyana said that five staff members had also tested positive at the Nonqubela Clinic.

The forum said that it had sent a list of concerns to the Western Cape Health Department and it wanted a proper plan for these facilities to ensure that both staff and patients were safe.

The Health Department has told EWN that appropriate PPEs per risk level had been provided for staff members and both facilities had been disinfected.

The department would not confirm the exact numbers of infected staff members.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 6 May 2020 AM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.