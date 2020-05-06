Joburg Housing MMC blames Mashaba for overcrowding in Stjwetla

Mlungisi Mabaso went on a walkabout of the densely populated area ahead of the planned relocation of 1,600 residents to Marlboro.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayoral Member of Committee (MMC) for housing Mlungisi Mabaso on Tuesday blamed former mayor Herman Mashaba for overcrowding at the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra.

Residents in the community were seen roaming the streets without wearing any protective gear on Tuesday.

Mabaso said this would change as 1,600 people would be moved from the informal settlement in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But he blames Mashaba for the overcrowding in the community.

Mashaba reacted to the accusations: “The idea that overcrowding in an informal settlement was caused by me or any other person is absurd,” he said.

Residents were expected to be moved over the next three to four months.